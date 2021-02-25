CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices
- "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of poll-bound West Bengal, on Thursday, travelled to the state secretariat, Nabanna, on an electric scooter in Kolkata as a mark of her protest against the rising fuel prices. Wearing a helmet, Banerjee also hung a placard around her neck against the price hike as she travelled the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.
Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim was driving the battery-powered electric scooter while Banerjee was sitting at the back. "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
The Trinamool Congress also took to Twitter to share pictures of Banerjee riding pillion. "When did you see the Chief Minister of a state standing by the side of the common people in this way! Honourable Chief Minister in protest of the skyrocketing price of petrol and diesel LPG," the party wrote in Bengali on Twitter.
The prices for petrol and diesel remained stable on Thursday for the second consecutive day. The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 paise.
In Kolkata, the prices of petrol and diesel have been stable following the cut in value-added tact (VAT) by one rupee, announced by the state government earlier. Banerjee had also asked the Centre to withdraw the cess on petroleum products in view of the rising fuel prices.
Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das called for coordinated action by the Centre and the states to reduce fuel price. "There is a need for coordinated action between the Centre and states to reduce taxes because there are indirect taxes levied by both of them. We do realise that states and Centre have their revenue pressures and require high sums of money to enable the country and people to come out Covid-19 stress," he said while delivering the keynote address of the 185th foundation day celebration of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
