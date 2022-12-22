Committee to be formed to monitor Covid situation in state, says CM Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday informed that she will constitute a committee, headed by the health secretary, to monitor the Covid situation in the state amid reports of upheaval in China after the number of cases surge in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Banerjee made the announcement during a review meeting on the preparedness of the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, slated to be held in January next year, at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Read| Smriti Irani visits West Bengal's Kanthi, holds meeting with BJP workers

Unaware of the Covid situation in China, CM Banerjee said in the meeting that the neighbouring country is not following any restrictions. She also said the Covid situation in China went out of control despite restriction but the curbs were lifted later.

To this, a party functionary informed her about the current situation in different nations, especially China, where the number of infected patients is increasing. The chief minister immediately asked the officials to take note of the situation and form a committee with competent members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read| On death of Bengal massacre accused in CBI custody, TMC, BJP leaders spar

The upcoming Gangasagar Mela is expected to see a bigger crowd after a pause induced by Covid-19 in the last two years. The state government would facilitate 2,250 buses, 500 private buses, 32 vessels, 100 launches and 21 jetties for the convenience of attendees.