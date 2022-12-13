On death of Bengal massacre accused in CBI custody, TMC, BJP leaders spar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Monday reacted over the death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the March 21 massacre in West Bengal's Bogtui village, in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and demanded “serious inquiry” in the case. The family of the accused has said that he was beaten to death in the custody; the federal agency, however, has claimed it was a case of suicide, HT reported earlier. The death has also triggered attacks on the TMC too from the BJP.

Mitra alleged that it is a part of the operation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state mentioned. “Opposition leaders and some others were saying that we will start our operation (regarding TMC MLAs) in December, I am afraid it is part of their operation,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The footballer-turned-politician said everyone in the country demands for CBI inquiry in matters related to investigating a case. Likewise, similar investigations should also be conducted on deaths under CBI custody to maintain faith in the agency, he added.

“Everyone wants a CBI inquiry and if somebody dies under CBI custody, there should be a serious CBI inquiry,” he said.

The Trinamool leader did not clearly mention any names in his comments. However, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had recently said that more than 30 MLAs from the ruling party in Bengal were in touch with the BJP. The opposition has often accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected governments.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal hit out at the ruling TMC. "Lalan Sheikh was in custody and it is a custodial death. It needs to be found out if he was forced to commit suicide. TMC might have pressurised his family to save its leaders. CBI probe should be conducted into his death," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lalan Sheikh was one of the main accused of the massacre in which 10 people were killed. He was arrested from Jharkhand's Pakur on December 4, eight months after the incident. He was kept in a temporary camp after a local court sent him to six days CBI custody. “He was not in a local police station or jail custody. He was absolutely under CBI remand. So, I personally feel that this case has to be very seriously reviewed,” Mitra added.

(With inputs from ANI)