Smriti Irani visits West Bengal's Kanthi, holds meeting with BJP workers

Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:07 PM IST

Irani, who is on a two day visit to Kanthi, met 'karyakartas' of BJP at local level and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation in the area, a state BJP leader said.

Ahead of the Panchayat polls in West Bengal, Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday held meeting with BJP leaders and workers at Kanthi in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development is slated to attend a series of meetings at booth level in different parts of Kanthi assembly constituency.

Irani talked to local people after arrival, and sought to know how much they are benefitted from central projects including Awas Yojana.

She also offered prayers at Nachinda temple in the evening.

Irani, who did not speak to the media, is slated to have lunch at the residence of a member of backward caste community in Kanthi town on Sunday.

BJP had won both the Kanthi Uttar and Kanthi Dakshin assembly seats in the 2021 West Assembly election.

Kanthi Lok Sabha seat was won by Sisir Adhikari, the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on a TMC ticket in 2019. However, in the run up to the 2021 assembly polls, Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP while Sisir Adhikari pledged his support to the saffron party in presence of Amit Shah at a public rally.

The West Bengal State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of panchayat polls.

