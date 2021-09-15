Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Complete lie’: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to EC on notice on Covid norm violation

Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the complaint to harass her as she had challenged the latter’s nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Bhabanipur bypoll BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that it doesn't matter that the Election Commission sent her a notice over Covid-19 norms violation because she didn't do anything. (PTI Photo)

Following the notice sent by the Election Commission for her alleged violation of Covid-19 norms during the nomination, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has issued her reply and quashed the blame as a “complete lie".

“I have given my reply to the Election Commission. In the notice, they have alleged that I did not follow the methods and Covid-19 rules of the Election Commission during the time of my nomination but this is a complete lie,” she told news agency ANI.

She said that she only participated in a ‘kirtan’ that was organised not by her, but by the locals. “They (EC) said a number of cars were following me for nomination, but I cannot stop the general public vehicles as the chief minister does,” Tibrewal was quoted as saying.

The vice president of West Bengal BJP’s youth wing further claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made the “complaint to harass” the former. Tibrewal said that the complaint was made as she had “challenged” Banerjee’s nomination. “It doesn’t matter as they won’t be able to prove anything because I didn’t do anything,” the BJP candidate told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the returning officer of the Bhabanipur constituency sent a notice to Tibrewal, seeking her reply on why her future campaigns for the upcoming bypolls should not be stopped. The lawyer was given time till 5pm to respond to the notice.

Tibrewal filed her nomination on September 13, three days after Banerjee. After filing the nomination, the BJP candidate said that her fight would be “against injustice” and for the “people of West Bengal.”

The voting for Bhabanipur bypolls will take place on September 30, and the counting of the votes and declaration of results will be held on October 3.

