Congress-Left Front decide to contest 77 seats in Bengal; talks on for remaining
- The sharing of the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31, said Pradip Bhattacharya, senior Congress leader.
The Congress and the Left Front have decided to field candidates in 77 seats that were won by them in the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections. For the rest 217 seats, talks between the two parties are still on.
“As of now, we have agreed on the principle that the 77 seats that were won by the Congress and the Left parties in 2016 Assembly elections will be in same status quo. At present, it's won't be possible to talk about the exact numbers. The sharing of the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31,” said Pradip Bhattacharya, senior Congress leader.
While the Congress had won 44 seats, the Left Front had won 33 seats in the last assembly elections in 2016. Leaders of Congress and the Left Front held a joint press conference after a meeting to decide the seat-sharing.
The state assembly elections are just around the corner. The Congress and the Left Front partners, headed by the CPI(M), contested as allies in the 2016 assembly polls but could not stop the TMC from retaining power with 211 out of the state’s 294 seats. Since the Congress benefited more from the alliance and wrested 44 seats, the tie-up did not last.
Also read: Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent
Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said that the Left parties and the Congress would organise joint rallies on the Republic Day on Tuesday to protest against the contentious farm laws and in support of the farmers. He also said that on January 30 the Congress and Left parties would rally up to the Gandhi Bhawan.
For the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal contenders in the upcoming West Bengal assembly election, change in vote share of the Left and the Congress may play a crucial role although the latter has weakened significantly in the districts since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP should be rechristened Bharat Jalao Party': Mamata Banerjee at public rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata: GI-tagged Joynagar Moa to be delivered at your doorstep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee takes dynastic politics jab at BJP national leaders
- Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, the BJP said it was a diversionary tactic on the eve of the assembly polls due in March-April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal
- The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata reacted in allergic manner to Jai Shri Ram slogans: Netaji's grandnephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee declines to speak at Netaji event after chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have some dignity': Sloganeering at Netaji event with PM angers Mamata Banerjee
- “I am grateful to the prime minister that this event is being held in Kolkata. But you have no right to invite someone to a government programme and insult that person," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi visits Netaji’s ancestral house
- PM Modi was escorted inside Netaji Bhawan by Netaji's grandnephews Sugata Bose and Sumantra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi becomes 3rd PM to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan on Bose's birthday
- The central government is celebrating Bose’s birthday as Parakram Diwas - the day of valour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid vaccine': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why no memorial for Netaji?': Mamata Banerjee asks Centre ahead of PM visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox