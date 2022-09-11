TMC, BJP spar after bombs hurled at saffron rally in Cooch Behar, two injured
The BJP said TMC workers pelted stones and hurled bombs during the rally that saw a massive turnout. The TMC said the BJP was making the false allegations are there were no people in the rally, calling it a self-destructive party.
At least two men were injured when country-made bombs blasted during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area on Sunday. The two men, who the BJP said were its members, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Police said the situation was gradually returning to normal.
The BJP took out the rally to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress that has been plagued by several raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The BJP leaders demanded arrests of the accused leaders.
“We held a massive protest rally (for arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams) in the Sitalkuchi area during which TMC workers started pelting stones and later hurling bombs. As a result, two BJP party workers got injured,” BJP district president Sukumar Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Refuting the allegations, the ruling camp said the BJP was making the false allegations are there were no people in the rally, calling it a self-destructive party. TMC MP Santanu Sen said his party would not need to indulge in such acts.
“It's an excuse... there are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do,” Sen said.
Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction
The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality. “In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.
Rise of last person, victory for neglected sections: Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jammu Ecstatic over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader from Gujjar community Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the decision reflects the rise of the last person and is a victory for the poor sections of the society. Khatana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said he is working for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Brief heavy rainfall spell leaves Pune city flooded, power cuts, hsg socs waterlogged
Pune: A two-hour intense rainfall in the city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents. Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Magarpatta and Pashan reported 55 mm rainfall while Shivajinagar recorded 16 mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department. IMD had predicted moderate rainfall for Pune on Sunday.
Punjab sets target to procure 187 lakh tonnes of paddy
Punjab's food and civil supplies department has set a target of procuring 187.28 lakh tonnes of paddy in the upcoming kharif procurement scheduled to begin on October 1 till November 30. The expenditure pegged for paddy in the upcoming season is same as what was spent in 2020 when all-time high 203 lakh tonnes of paddy stocks were procured. Physical verification has also started at all 4,200 paddy shelling mills of the state.
Security beefed up in Varanasi day ahead of ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case
The administration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stepped up security in the temple town and clamped prohibitory orders on Sunday. The measures were taken a day ahead of a likely judgement that may come in the sensitive Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. A Varanasi court may pronounce the judgment on the maintainability of the plea on Monday. Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said forces have been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside.
