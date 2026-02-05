Kolkata, A court in Kolkata on Thursday directed Murshidabad SP to submit a report after the NIA alleged that papers connected with the Beldanga violence were not handed to it by the investigating officer of the state police. Court seeks SP's report as NIA alleges police not handing probe materials of Beldanga violence

The NIA has taken over the investigation into the violence that happened in the second week of January over the death of a migrant worker from the area in Jharkhand.

City Sessions Court Chief Judge Sukumar Ray also directed the SP to provide an escort for the production of the 31 accused people in the case on the next date of hearing, .

The direction came after the Murshidabad jail superintendent stated in a report that the police did not provide escort and security for bringing them to the court in Kolkata on Thursday.

NIA Deputy SP Saroj Bhattacharjee filed an application before the court, alleging that the investigating officer of Beldanga police station has not handed over the papers and materials connected with the probe into the violence to the chief investigating officer of the agency.

The court directed the Murshidabad SP to submit a report personally in detail on the allegations made by the NIA.

Judge Ray directed the investigating officer of Beldanga police station to appear personally before the court on the next

date to explain why the papers and materials connected with the probe were not handed over to the NIA despite being directed during the hearing on January 30.

The court also directed the officer to submit his written explanation in this regard.

On January 16, protesters blocked NH-12 for around six hours over the alleged death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. A female journalist, covering the violence, was assaulted by some of the protesters.

On the morning of January 17, another round of road and rail blockades took place in the area over the alleged heckling of a migrant worker from the district in Bihar.

The situation was brought under control later that day, with police carrying out route marches and area domination following the deployment of additional personnel.

Police had said 31 people were arrested in connection with the incidents.

