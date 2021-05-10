Covid-19 in Bengal: Strict measures taken to control spread of virus; total lockdown will hamper livelihood, says CM

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said strict measures have been taken to control the spread of the Covid-19 in the state, while also maintaining that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper livelihood of people.

Contending that peace prevails in the state, she said that her government will act against the ones circulating fake videos over post-poll violence.

Urging the Centre to facilitate free-of-cost vaccines for all in the country, she said that her government won't be charging anything for innoculating its people.

"We have taken strict measures... The number of hospital beds in the state (for Covid-19 patients) have been increased to 30,000. Also, all medical college hospitals in the state have been asked to set up oxygen plants and given liberty to decide on further increase in the number of beds.

"A total lockdown will hamper the livelihood of people, especially those of daily wage earners," the chief minister told reporters at the state secretariat after the first cabinet meeting of her newly formed government.

She requested faithfuls to hold small prayer meetings with less than 50 people in attendance on Eid ul-Fitr.

The CM said that her government has sought three crore vaccines from the Centre for Bengal, of which one crore will be distributed among private hospitals.

"Several steps, such as suspension of local train services, are being taken to break the chain of virus transmission. Every person should strictly abide by the Covid-19 protocols, and behave like a lockdown was in force across the state," she insisted.

Banerjee further said that a negative RT-PCR test will be made mandatory for all those coming to West Bengal from outside, even if they fly to the state via helicopters or special flights.

Asking media persons to refrain from causing panic among people, the CM further said that a Pandemic Act will be enforced soon to deal with such issues.

Banerjee thanked common people and corporate houses for providing valuable aid to the state government for boosting its healthcare infrastructure.

She requested them to continue backing the administration financially for purchase of requisite vaccines, assuring that there will be an audit of all expenditure made with the money.

The CM iterated that the Centre should do away with GST on any initiative to build health infrastructure amid the pandemic so that more number of corporate entities can come forward to provide assistance.

"As the central government is not providing any financial aid, we can strengthen healthcare infrastructure and buy vaccines with the support rendered by corporate entities and other residents.

"Bengal needs 550 metric tonne oxygen, but the Centre has allotted it a little over 300 metric tonne," she claimed.

Claiming that the Centre has reportedly exported 65 per cent of vaccines produced in the country, she said, "I ask the Union government to mull over its options and source more vaccines, if necessary from foreign countries."

The CM stated that the cabinet has formed a committee comprising chief secretary and other top officials of home, finance and health departments to address gaps in critical infrastructure.

"This committee will look into implementation of promises made to the people after the Covid-19 situation is brought under control," she said.

Talking about the allegations made in reference to post-poll violence in Bengal, the chief minister claimed that the BJP's IT cell was spreading rumours with fake videos.

"People have given their verdict (in the recently concluded election) for peace and unity. We will not tolerate any violence," she underlined.

"Barring one incident in Sitalkuchi (CISF firing), there has been no genocide in West Bengal. A government has taken charge in Bengal following a landslide victory, why should a central team be sent within 24 hours after the new dispensation took over?" she stated, lashing out at the Ministry of Home Affairs that sent a four-member group to find out reasons for post-poll violence in the state.

Accusing the central team of adopting a "partisan attitude", the chief minister said that the team was only visiting the houses of BJP workers.

"Half of those killed are from our party, we have declared relief (of ₹2 lakh) for all, no matter which party they belong to, including the BJP," she added.