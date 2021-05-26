Cyclone Yaas: Calcutta HC suspends all judicial proceedings

The Calcutta high court, which was supposed to hear the bail plea of the four politicians accused in the 2016 Narada sting operation case, suspended all judicial proceedings on Wednesday because of Cyclone Yaas.

“Keeping in view the report of the meteorological department on cyclone Yaas, which is likely to cause heavy damage and widespread rainfall, as a precautionary measure, all electronic gadgets and devices for e-connectivity of the court shall remain shut,” the court stated in a notice.

The notice stated that all judicial proceedings have been suspended. The court was to hear the matter virtually.

A five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal was scheduled to take up the bail plea of the four political leaders -- two Cabinet ministers, a legislator and a former mayor.

“The government has intimated the Registrar General that it might not be possible for it to provide transport facilities to the employees of this court on May 26 and May 27,” the notice stated.

The CBI had, on May 17, arrested the leaders in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case. Though a special CBI court granted them interim bail, the high court had stayed it and sent them to judicial custody.

A division bench of the Calcutta high court put the leaders under house arrest on May 21 and constituted a larger five-judge bench to hear the bail plea.

Meanwhile, this Monday, the CBI moved the Supreme Court against the high court order of putting the leaders under house arrest. On Tuesday, however, the agency withdrew its petition.