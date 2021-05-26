Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand
- Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking: The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the wake of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.
"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," the IMD said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 26, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Strong winds, heavy showers lash Odisha's Dhamra
Strong winds along with heavy showers lash Dhamra in the Bhadrak district of Odisha ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall.
-
MAY 26, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Over 11.5 lakh people evacuated in West Bengal
Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal on Tuesday in view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
-
MAY 26, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, says IMD
Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 87.45°E, about 60 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km east-northeast of Paradip, 100 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 105 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD.
-
MAY 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places
Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today: IMD.
-
MAY 26, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas is 'very likely' to move north-northwestwards to reach near north Odisha coast: IMD
Cyclone Yaas is 'very likely' to move north-northwestwards to reach near north Odisha coast close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore by noon today, as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed of 130-140 kmph (issued at 0300 hrs): India Meteorological Department (IMD).
