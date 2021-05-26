Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand
Dark clouds loom over fishing boats moored as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal where is expected to make a landfall tomorrow, in Digha some 190 Km from Kolkata.
Dark clouds loom over fishing boats moored as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal where is expected to make a landfall tomorrow, in Digha some 190 Km from Kolkata.(AFP)
Live

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand

  • Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking: The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:26 AM IST

Light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the wake of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.

"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," the IMD said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 26, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    Strong winds, heavy showers lash Odisha's Dhamra

    Strong winds along with heavy showers lash Dhamra in the Bhadrak district of Odisha ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall.

  • MAY 26, 2021 06:11 AM IST

    Over 11.5 lakh people evacuated in West Bengal

    Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal on Tuesday in view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

  • MAY 26, 2021 06:09 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, says IMD

    Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 87.45°E, about 60 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km east-northeast of Paradip, 100 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 105 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD.

  • MAY 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST

    IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places

    Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today: IMD.

  • MAY 26, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas is 'very likely' to move north-northwestwards to reach near north Odisha coast: IMD

    Cyclone Yaas is 'very likely' to move north-northwestwards to reach near north Odisha coast close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore by noon today, as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed of 130-140 kmph (issued at 0300 hrs): India Meteorological Department (IMD).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas cyclone in india cyclone alert
e-paper
Satellite image shows formation of a low pressure area between 8:30 pm and 8:56 pm as it develops into Cyclone Yaas and approaches the Indian Eastern Coast. (PTI)
Satellite image shows formation of a low pressure area between 8:30 pm and 8:56 pm as it develops into Cyclone Yaas and approaches the Indian Eastern Coast. (PTI)
india news

Tracking Cyclone Yaas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas, the second storm to hit India in less than two weeks, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, as it barrelled towards the country's eastern coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This afternoon, a young man is sitting on the stone stairs leading up to the platform.(HT Photo)
This afternoon, a young man is sitting on the stone stairs leading up to the platform.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhiwale: Well, a ruin in Hauz Khas

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The so-named Gung Wala Kuan looks as scenically dated as emperor Feroze Shah Tughlaq’s tomb a few lanes away, in another corner of the village. Parts of the well have collapsed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has informed.(AFP)
The lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has informed.(AFP)
india news

Total lunar eclipse, blood moon and supermoon coming together today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
  • The total lunar eclipse will not be visible in the national capital as the moon will be below the horizon there for some time, according to the Time and Date report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with others during ongoing farmers' protest against three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (PTI)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with others during ongoing farmers' protest against three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (PTI)
india news

‘Black day’ protest to mark 6 months of stir

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Experts have warned that any such gathering could turn into a superspreader event, particularly at a time when cases have been receding in the Capital after a devastating few weeks and a hard lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
india news

Most states tick CBSE multiple choice option

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
On Tuesday, only Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal opposed holding the examinations immediately, saying they should be conducted only after all teachers and students are vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaiswal’s name was shortlisted along with two others officers -- 1985-batch IPS officer Kumar Rajesh Chandra, and 1986-batch officer VSK Kaumudi.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Jaiswal’s name was shortlisted along with two others officers -- 1985-batch IPS officer Kumar Rajesh Chandra, and 1986-batch officer VSK Kaumudi.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
india news

CISF chief Jaiswal to be new CBI director

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:56 AM IST
An order issued by Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) stated that Jaiswal, a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Force (IPS) officer, will be the CBI director for two years, or until further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from low-lying areas of two Indian states to escape the strong cyclone barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP)
Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from low-lying areas of two Indian states to escape the strong cyclone barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP)
india news

Over 1 million evacuated, states brace for Yaas landfall today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:52 AM IST
In Bengal, two people were electrocuted and around 80 houses were destroyed in a pre-cyclone storm as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was likely to hit close to the Chandbali-Dhamra port in Odisha by noon on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(File photo)
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(File photo)
india news

AAP, BJP spar over textbooks for primary students

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The three MCDs in Delhi collectively have around 1,660 primary schools, with around 740,000 students enrolled with them, show MCD records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants, who arrived from Delhi, looking to hitch a ride to their way home, at Kamta crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)
Migrants, who arrived from Delhi, looking to hitch a ride to their way home, at Kamta crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)
india news

No jobs, fear of third wave may keep migrants away

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:39 AM IST
More than 800,000 workers left the city in buses from the three ISBTs in the first four weeks of the lockdown, said a government report first published in HT on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(ANI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(ANI)
india news

BJP plans Covid relief work in 100k villages

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Instead of public programmes, the focus this year will be on relief measures in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official pointed out that people were circulating unconfirmed data on children orphaned, leading to confusion.(AFP)
The official pointed out that people were circulating unconfirmed data on children orphaned, leading to confusion.(AFP)
india news

From April 1 to May 25, 577 children lost both parents to Covid: Govt

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:29 AM IST
On May 21, HT reported that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was working on a centralised digital database to monitor and help children who lost both their parents to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dark clouds loom over fishing boats moored as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal where is expected to make a landfall tomorrow, in Digha some 190 Km from Kolkata.(AFP)
Dark clouds loom over fishing boats moored as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal where is expected to make a landfall tomorrow, in Digha some 190 Km from Kolkata.(AFP)
india news

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:22 AM IST
  • Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking: The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
READ FULL STORY
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal(REUTERS)
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal(REUTERS)
india news

Cyclone Yaas: Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand to receive light to moderate rainfall

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''COVID toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021.(PTI)
A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''COVID toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Toolkit case: Row escalates as leaders get notices, Cong seeks tag on ministers

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:36 AM IST
The row began last week when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra shared an image purportedly showing Congress documents on how to criticise the government and the PM in public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana mentioned a 2019 Supreme Court ruling on such appointments, people familiar with the development said.(PTI photo)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana mentioned a 2019 Supreme Court ruling on such appointments, people familiar with the development said.(PTI photo)
india news

Names of 2 contenders dropped from CBI chief race after CJI statement

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:32 AM IST
A list of 109 IPS officers from 1984 to 1987 batches was shared by the DoPT with the panel members in mid-May but this was pruned to 16 names before the meeting on Monday, something to which Chowdhury objected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.