Darjeeling’s Gorkha parties call off bandh, stick to statehood demand

The Gorkha parties in Darjeeling on Wednesday called off the February 23 bandh that was announced in support for a separate state comprising parts of north Bengal. Binoy Tamang, former chairman of the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). (File Photo)

The bandh was called by the Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Hamro Party (HP) and Binoy Tamang, former chairman of the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Tamang and eight GTA sabhasads (elected members) from the GJM and HP also ended the hunger strike they started in protest against the resolution passed by the West Bengal legislative Assembly on Monday that stated that no division of the state would be allowed.

“We have not cancelled our programme. It has been postponed for the time being,” Tamang said on Wednesday.

Ajoy Edwards, the Hamro Party president, said: “We took the decision since there was not enough response from the people.” “Gorkhas want separation from Bengal,” Edwards added.

Anit Thapa, the GTA’s chief spokesperson, said: “Calling the bandh was a stunt. People of the hills did not support it at all.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the proposed bandh when she addressed an administrative meeting at Darjeeling district’s Siliguri town on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the state secondary board examinations will commence on January 23, she said: “We will not allow any bandh. Let me make it very clear that the administration will take stern action if there is any disturbance. Everybody has the right to protest but it cannot disrupt normal life.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) north Bengal leaders supported the bandh.