Don’t get provoked over Waqf law, won’t allow divide and rule in Bengal: Mamata tells Muslims

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the Muslim community not to get provoked over the new Waqf law, saying she would protect them and their properties and not allow anything in the state “that will lead to a divide and rule”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma at a 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas' event at Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata,West Bengal, Wednesday. (PTI)

Banerjee’s outreach to the community comes a day after a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad’s Jangipur area turned violent on Tuesday, when a mob attacked police vehicles and pelted stones leaving several police officers injured.

Banerjee appealed to Muslims to remain calm.

“I want to say something to the minority people. You have been hurt by the Wakf property issue. Have faith. Nothing will happen in Bengal that will lead to divide and rule. You only send the message that all will live as one. Live and let live,” Banerjee said at an event of the Jain community held in Kolkata on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

“Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I appeal to you, don’t do such things. Please remember that Didi is here. Didi will protect you and your property. Don’t distrust. Trust everybody. When we are together, we can win everything, we can conquer the world,” she said.

She said her government cannot take any step on the new law right away.

“This is not the time to hurry. Look across the border and see the situation in Bangladesh. Doing something in a hurry may lead to trouble. It is a problem for me that we have 33% people from the minority community. Should I drive them out? How can I do that? They have been here since Independence,” she said.

“Pakistan, Bangladesh and India were part of the same nation once. The nation got divided after Independence. We did not divide it. Our leaders did it. We were born years later. Why should the blame be put on us now? It is our duty to protect those who are here,” said the chief minister.

“Let us give a message to the world. There is economic turmoil throughout the world. Let us fight together so that we can conquer the world. We are proud of our country, our state and our humanity. Have faith we are not against you. We are with you. We are with your community. May your community progress in every sphere of life,” she added.

The law, which came into effect on Tuesday, makes sweeping changes to the governance and recognition of Islamic charitable endowments, or waqfs.

The Centre has defended the amendments as necessary to curb corruption, enhance transparency and ensure better regulatory oversight. But several political parties, religious organisations and civil society groups have mounted a strong pushback, calling the law a direct infringement on religious autonomy and an unconstitutional imposition on the Muslim community.

Several petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenge the law on multiple grounds, alleging that it undermines the fundamental rights of Muslims and erodes age-old waqf traditions.

Petitioners have particularly targeted provisions such as the removal of “waqf by user” — a principle that historically allowed recognition of religious endowments created through usage or oral tradition — and the invalidation of oral waqfs unless backed by formal deeds. These changes, critics say, jeopardise the status of mosques, graveyards and dargahs that have existed for centuries without written documentation.

To be sure, the new law only does this prospectively, other than in cases where there is an existing dispute with the government.