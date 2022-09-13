‘Don’t touch my body…I'm male': At Nabanna march, Suvendu's remark to female cop. TMC troll follows
Suvendu Adhikari was caught on camera resisting an arrest by a ‘lady’ police official during the BJP's protest march in Kolkata – the video of which was then shared by the ruling TMC.
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday caught in a controversy after a remark he made during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest march in Kolkata was played up by the Trinamool Congress. Adhikari, who was among the BJP leaders detained by the city police, was seen resisting the arrest and telling a female officer: “Don't touch my body. You are lady, I am male.”
The video had already caught the attention of social media users, before it was shared by the TMC on their official Twitter handle. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party put a spin on it amid an ongoing blame game between the two parties. “BJP's 56-inch chest model BUSTED! Proclamation of the day: 'Don’t touch my body. I am male!'” the TMC tweeted.
Adhikari asserted that he was a "law-abiding citizen" and demanded that only male police officers be called for speaking to him. He was thereafter escorted to the prison van by DCP (South) Akash Magharia.
The Kolkata Police detained several BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata while they were trying to visit Santragachi during the massive protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’. The police also arrested state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar during the protest. The detained leaders were taken to the police headquarters in Lalbazar.
A riot-like situation has unfurled in Kolkata as thousands of BJP workers took to the streets to protest against the alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. A police vehicle was torched amid clashes between the protesters and the cops.
The police also had to resort to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near the Howrah bridge.
