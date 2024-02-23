ED files fresh case against TMC’s Sheikh Shahjahan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case of land grabbing against ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) functionary Sheikh Shahjahan, who has been on the run for over a month. Security personnel at Shahjahan’s house in Sandeshkhali. (PTI/File)

“ED has registered the case...Raids are going on,” said an ED official. The raids were being carried out at separate places including at the houses of two businessmen in Howrah and Kolkata since Friday morning.

An ED team was attacked on January 5 when it went to search Shahjahan’s house in Sandeshkhali in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. ED has since sent him three summons and issued a lookout notice to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Sandeshkhali, an island in North 24 Parganas, has been on the boil since February 8. Residents, mostly women, have hit the streets there demanding the arrest of Shahjahan and his aides Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra. They have accused the three of grabbing their lands and turning them into fish farms. Allegations of sexual assaults have also surfaced.