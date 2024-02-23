ED files fresh ECIR in land grabbing case against TMC strongman Shahjahan

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in an alleged land-grabbing case. He has been on the run since Jan 5. TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is on the run following the attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. (File Photo)

“ED has registered a fresh case of land grabbing against Shahjahan. Raids were conducted in some places,” said an ED official.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ECIR was filed following the federal agency’s raids in at least six places, including two businessmen’s houses in Howrah and south Kolkata, since Friday morning. Both have businesses dealing with fish farms and the export and import of fish and are known to be associated with Shahjahan.

Also Read: Fresh protests erupt in Sandeshkhali; tribal panel records statement

Sandeshkhali, an island in North 24 Parganas, has been on the boil since February 8. Residents, mostly women, have hit the streets there demanding the arrest of Shahjahan accusing him of grabbing their lands and turning them into fish farms.

ED had earlier filed an ECIR in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Former state minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested in October last year in the scam. He is now in jail.

On Jan 5, when ED officials went to search Shahjahan’s house in connection with the alleged scam, they were attacked. The mastermind was allegedly the TMC leader, known to be close to Mallick. Later ED sent him three summons but there was no response.