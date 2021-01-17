IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
kolkata news

Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined

  • The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST

With eyes on the coming assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership on Sunday made some major organisational changes in the districts of South Dinajpur, West Burdwan and Malda where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made noticeable inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Significantly, the ruling party once again projected senior leaders apparently to weed out dissent that cropped up among a section of veterans after comparatively younger leaders were given important portfolios in district units.

The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.

The district’s heavyweight leader Jitendra Tiwari, who turned rebel in December last year and resigned from the post of administrative head of the Asansol municipal corporation and president of the district unit before holding a meeting with Suvendu Adhikari before the latter joined the BJP, has found no place in the new setup.

Though not included in the new district committee in West Burdwan, Tiwari said, "My best wishes are with the new team. If they want me to play any role I will be obliged to help as a faithful party worker. I never hankered for any high post."

Law minister Moloy Ghatak, a senior legislator, has been made chairman of the committee and Apurba Mukherjee is the new president.

Also read: Facebook, Twitter representatives to appear before IT parliamentary panel

In north Bengal, where the BJP won seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha polls, the South Dinajpur district, which is located adjacent to Bangladesh and has a 24.63 per cent Muslim population, has witnessed the growth of the saffron camp in recent months. BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar wrested the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

On Sunday, former lawmaker Biplab Mitra, who joined the BJP in 2019 but returned to the TMC in July last year, was made chairman of the district committee. TMC leaders said Mitra was rewarded for his loyalty.

In Malda, where BJP’s Khagen Murmu wrested the Malda North Lok Sabha seat last year, the TMC made veteran leader Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury the chairman of the new district committee, retaining Mausam Noor as the district president.

The reshuffles were announced after the party said that Satabdi Roy, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum district who voiced dissent against the leadership and triggered speculation that she might join the BJP, would be one of the vice-presidents of the state committee.

The changes however could not address dissent everywhere.

In Howrah district, the TMC is in an uncomfortable position because of forest minister Rajib Banerjee who said in a live social media post on Saturday that he was not being allowed to work freely in the party. On Sunday, Banerjee was conspicuous by his absence at a grand rally that minister and district unit chairman Arup Roy led in the afternoon. “If anyone has anything to say about the party then he should raise it inside the party, not in public,” said Roy.

TMC spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh said, "These are purely internal decisions of the party and taken for the betterment of the party."

While TMC leaders attempted to play down the organisational changes as “internal matters” of the party, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is disaster management by the TMC because it is disintegrating. Mamata Banerjee is trying to keep everybody happy but it will not help.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal govt
app
Close
e-paper
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
kolkata news

Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
kolkata news

Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre’s vaccination data

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that she had discussed all her grievances with Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew.(HT_PRINT)
TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that she had discussed all her grievances with Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew.(HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party’s Bengal vice-president

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. ((ANI Photo))
A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. ((ANI Photo))
kolkata news

Kolkata nurse stable, experts try to find cause of illness post vaccination

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The health department official, who is also a prominent doctor, said the experts are examining her condition as of now, and the analysis might take some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I am absolutely fine. The wait for the vaccine is finally over but we cannot let our guards down against the virus,” Dr Anima Halder said
“I am absolutely fine. The wait for the vaccine is finally over but we cannot let our guards down against the virus,” Dr Anima Halder said
kolkata news

‘Necessary for docs to take first shot to break any myths’

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:44 AM IST
“It was a nice feeling to have received the vaccine on the first day. It was also necessary for doctors to take the first shot as it would break any myths and encourage others to come forward to take the vaccine.” said Dr Anima Halder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
kolkata news

'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
As many as 14 out of 15,707 vaccine recipients developed adverse effects after immunisation while health of a nurse turned serious after taking the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: TMC party flags(FILE PHOTO.)
File photo: TMC party flags(FILE PHOTO.)
kolkata news

'To err is human,' says TMC as MLA’s name figures in list of vaccine recipients

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/siliguri
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:31 PM IST
  • The TMC leadership downplayed the incident calling it an error that was being blown out of proportion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across West Bengal, problems were encountered with the CoWIN app(Agencies)
When the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across West Bengal, problems were encountered with the CoWIN app(Agencies)
kolkata news

Vaccination hits a hurdle in Bengal as Co-WIN app develops glitches on 1st day

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • The app was not opening. We had to log in and log out several times. It was also too slow, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
kolkata news

Bengal ready for Covid-19 vaccination drive; CM to monitor exercise

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Vials of Covishield, which arrived in the city from Pune's Serum Institute on Tuesday, have been ferried to cold chain facilities at the five medical colleges in Kolkata as well as other hospitals in the districts, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
kolkata news

TMC’s to send crack team to secure Matua votes ahead of Shah’s Bengal visit

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • For the Matua community, permanent citizenship is a longstanding demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
kolkata news

First consignment of Covishield vaccine reaches West Bengal's Siliguri

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Home Department of West Bengal government on January 12 had tweeted, "The first consignment of 6.89 lakh Covishield vaccines arrived today in our state at 2:30 PM by a special cargo flight of Spicejet at Kolkata airport."
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.
kolkata news

Kolkata allocated highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:16 AM IST
North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
kolkata news

Fire breaks out at a slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar area

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
This is the second fire incident reported in the capital city of West Bengal today. Earlier, a fire broke out at a go-down in the Manicktala area with five fire tenders rushed to the spot, according to police officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
kolkata news

Deputy Election Commissioner oversees poll preparedness in Bengal

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Sudeep Jain, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, interacted with senior police officials of Kolkata Police, district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of central and southern parts of the state in the first half of the day, a senior official at the CEO's office said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP