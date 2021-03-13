‘Going to Nandigram…’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country’
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said in Kolkata that farmers’ leaders protesting against the three contentious farm laws would go to the assembly constituency of Nandigram to urge people to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose government at the Centre brought the laws in September last year.
Tikait was speaking to the media after a ‘mahapanchayat’ against the three laws in the capital city of West Bengal, where assembly elections will begin later this month. Nandigram is the assembly constituency in the eastern state from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who is seeking a third term, will contest.
“We’re going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price). We’ll appeal to them to not vote for BJP as they’ve robbed the entire country,” Tikait, who has been credited with single-handedly reviving the movement after violence during farmers’ rally in Delhi on January 26, said, as per news agency ANI.
The BJP’s candidate from Nandigram is former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee.
With talks stuck between the central government and farmers’ unions in the wake of Jan. 26 violence, and the Centre hardening its stand of non-repeal of legislations, farmers’ leaders have decided to go to the four poll-bound states, including West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry, which, too, will witness assembly elections. Leaders say that they would appeal to voters to not vote for the BJP and thus ensure its defeat; this, they claim, is the only way to pressurise the Centre to revoke the three ‘reforms.’
Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the other three states where elections will take place. Of these, the BJP has an incumbent government in Assam, and is a minor player in the other two. However, in Bengal, it is the main opposition party and has been tipped to give a close fight to the TMC.
Assembly polls will take place from March 27-April 29, while counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.
Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest
Mamata Banerjee's iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too
- Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital
- Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
Three 'assaults' that marked Mamata Banerjee's rise through street politics
- Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region
- The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far
Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks
Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire
Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy
Kolkata fire: 9 deaths till now, railways ministry's committee to probe accident
Kolkata fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies
'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire
Kolkata fire: All 9 victims had used the elevator, says fire services official
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for those killed in Kolkata fire
