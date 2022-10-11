Heavy rain forecast for Sikkim as IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Sikkim and warned heavy to very heavy rainfall could hit the Himalayan state triggering landslides.

An orange warning was issued for some districts of north Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes five days after a flash flood in river Mal in Jalpaiguri district killed eight people and injured at least 13 on the last day of the Durga Puja when immersion was under way.

Also Read: Heavy rainfall expected in sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, parts of northeast

“An upper air trough runs from east Uttar Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam. Moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are gushing in. There may be heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of north Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said an official of the IMD’s regional centre in Kolkata.

The colour red is used to denote highest level of warning in the IMDs four-stage colour-coded weather warning system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange comes next and denotes administration to stay alert.

Some areas in north Bengal such as Alipurduar and the neighbouring state of Sikkim received more than 100mm rain over the last 24 hours.

“There could be landslide in the hilly areas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim. There is also a rick of moderate flash flood over some river watersheds,” said an official.