IMD issues rainfall alert for several states for next few days | Check details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India. The forecast comes at a time when the southern parts of the country are reeling under a flood fury in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Here are the top weather updates:

- Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to prevail over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh from September 1 to 4 and Assam and Meghalaya from September 2 to 4.

- Widespread light rain with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar from August 30-September 3 and over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.

- Light to moderate rain - along with thunderstorms and gusty winds - has been predicted over the hilly state of Uttarakhand from September 2 to 3 and in Himachal Pradesh on September 4.

- Light to moderate rain with isolated thundersquall and gusty winds are very likely over Karnataka from August 30 to September 2; Lakshwdeep on September 1 to 2 and over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during the next five days.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in these areas of Karnataka - Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka till Wednesday. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.

- Torrential rains battered central Kerala on Tuesday, forcing authorities to sound alerts for residents hit by waterlogging and educational institutions were shut in the affected areas as the weatherman warned that the intense weather is likely to persist for the next two days.

- Traces of rainfall were recorded in parts of Delhi where the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

