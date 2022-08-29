Heavy rainfall expected in sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, parts of northeast

Heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of northeast India for the next five days, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) has said.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level is running close to foothills of the Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and another over east Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels. A north-south trough runs from east Vidarbha to south coastal Andhra Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels,” the IMD said.

It said under these conditions, fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm was likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between Monday and Thursday, and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next five days.

IMD said fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Bihar on Monday, southeast Uttar Pradesh on Monday, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 2. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.”