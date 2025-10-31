Heavy rain in WB: Trekking, movement of tourists restricted in Darjeeling region

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Friday imposed restrictions on tourist movement and suspended all adventure sports in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hill districts of West Bengal following heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A portion of Balason Bridge collapses after heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Darjeeling earlier this month. (PTI)

Officials said the region has been witnessing very heavy rainfall since Thursday night, prompting precautionary measures to prevent accidents in the landslide-prone areas. The IMD had issued a red alert on Thursday for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, warning of extremely heavy rain and landslides.

In an order, Sonam Bhutia, executive director of GTA’s tourism department, said, “In view of the current weather conditions and the red alert issued for rainfall, all parks and gardens under the department of tourism, GTA, and all adventure activities including but not limited to rafting, paragliding, camping etc. shall remain suspended till further order.”

Another order issued by Arghya Guha, block development officer (BDO) of Jorebunglow-Sukhiapokhri, imposed a complete restriction on the movement of people and vehicles from Manebhanjan to Sandakphu, a popular trekking route and tourist spot. “Tourists presently staying at Sandakphu have been asked to come down to safer areas. All types of trekking and visits to Sandakphu are prohibited. No exception will be granted,” Guha said.

Officials said the administration took the measures as a precaution, recalling the October 4 incident when multiple landslides in Mirik and Darjeeling subdivisions had claimed 21 lives.

Continuous rainfall since Thursday night led to a rise in water levels in the Teesta and Rangeet rivers. Many residents from Tabakoshi Sumripani, Gorabari Bansghari, and Pulungdung areas were evacuated to safer locations, an official from the disaster management department said. “We have received reports of some minor landslides from various areas, but no major incident has occurred till Friday morning,” the official added.

A large tree collapsed on the Liza Hill Primary School at Mem Dhura in the Bijanbari community block on Thursday night. “Had this happened during school hours, many children might have been injured,” the official said.

Despite the adverse weather and GTA’s restrictions, several schools in the region remained open on Friday.