Jadavpur University interim VC removed just days before retirement

Interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Bhaskar Gupta, has been removed from his post with immediate effect just days before his retirement, as per an order from the Raj Bhavan. He was scheduled to retire on March 31. Students of Jadavpur University take out a protest rally over the clash with the police earlier this month. (PTI Photo)

“The authorisation given to Professor Bhaskar Gupta as per Order No. WBG/AB/657 dated 20th April 2024 to exercise powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University till further orders is withdrawn and shall come into effect immediately,” the Raj Bhavan said in the letter issued on Thursday evening.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is the chancellor of the state-run university.

“I am not sure about the reason. It was a very short letter. I was anyway about to retire on March 31,” Gupta said.

Jadavpur University has been tense since March 1 after some students attacked the car of West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu demanding elections be held in the university. A first-year student was injured in the agitation and students gheraoed in the VC’s office.

“He was removed from his post just days before his retirement. The way the VC of such a reputed university has been removed is insulting. This will push Jadavpur University towards a deadlock,” Basu told media persons.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) said it has already demanded appointment of a permanent VC for Jadavpur University.

“The delay in appointing a permanent VC and removal of the interim VC will create an administrative void and trigger complications,” the JUTA said in a statement.