Kolkata boy is India's winner of Doodle for Google 2022 contest

Tech-giant Google flagged off ‘Children’s Day' celebrations for India as it announced the winners of Doodle for Google competition. West Bengal’s Shlok Mukherjee bagged the top spot in the contest which had over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities for the children of classes 1-10. Shlok’s doodle - titled ‘India on the centre stage' - expresses his hopes for India’s scientific advancements to gain further momentum in the coming years. “We were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles,” Google said in a press release.

Shlok’s doodle based on the contest’s theme - "In the next 25 years, my India will…,” - will be displayed on the search engine throughout the day. A student of Delhi Public School in Newtown, Kolkata, he explains his doodle, “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

Google said 20 doodles were finalised by a team of judges including prominent personalities such as the Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, and were put up online for public voting. Google the judgment criteria for finalising from hundreds of entries was based on “artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach.”

Over 5 lakh public votes helped determine the results in which four group winners were also declared in addition to a national winner.

