Why India celebrates Children's day ahead of the world? History & significance

Children's day in India is observed on November 14 every year, while World Children's day is on November 20.

After the death of Pandit Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birth anniversary as Children’s Day.

Nehru was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ by children. He believed that children are the real strength of a nation and advocated for their all-rounded education.

Children’s day or Bal Diwas, apart from being a tribute to Pandit Nehru, also aims to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

About World Children's Day

The foundation of World Children's day was set-up in 1954 with an aim to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

On that day, in 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On the same day, in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The UN General Assembly on November 20, 1990 adopted the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.