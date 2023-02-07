Kolkata constable held for carrying out ‘Special 26’ style robbery of 50 lakh

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a constable, who had allegedly masterminded a loot in Bhawanipore area of the city, a senior officer said.

A group of men, posing as CBI officers, had allegedly "raided" a businessman's house in Bhawanipore last December, and robbed him of ₹50 lakh in cash and jewellery.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred with DLitt by St Xavier’s University

According to the senior officer, the accused constable of the Kolkata Police's Special Branch had "trained 12 people" to carry out the raid and the subsequent robbery.

"He is the mastermind behind the loot. We have been keeping a tab on his movements. He was arrested from North 24 Parganas district," the officer added.