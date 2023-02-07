Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata constable held for carrying out ‘Special 26’ style robbery of 50 lakh

Kolkata constable held for carrying out ‘Special 26’ style robbery of 50 lakh

kolkata news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 09:59 AM IST

A group of men, posing as CBI officers, had allegedly "raided" a businessman's house in Bhawanipore last December, and robbed him of ₹50 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The accused constable of the Kolkata Police's Special Branch had "trained 12 people" to carry out the raid and robbery.
The accused constable of the Kolkata Police's Special Branch had "trained 12 people" to carry out the raid and robbery.
PTI |

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a constable, who had allegedly masterminded a loot in Bhawanipore area of the city, a senior officer said.

A group of men, posing as CBI officers, had allegedly "raided" a businessman's house in Bhawanipore last December, and robbed him of 50 lakh in cash and jewellery.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred with DLitt by St Xavier’s University

According to the senior officer, the accused constable of the Kolkata Police's Special Branch had "trained 12 people" to carry out the raid and the subsequent robbery.

"He is the mastermind behind the loot. We have been keeping a tab on his movements. He was arrested from North 24 Parganas district," the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata robbery
kolkata robbery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out