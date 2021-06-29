Kolkata: Garden Reach shipyard installs AI-enabled surveillance network

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a leading shipyard and warship manufacturer in Kolkata, has installed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled high-end CCTV network for surveillance at its five units in the city to ward off any threat to its assets, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art technology will enable surveillance of the 152.81-acre area of the shipyard to ensure round-the-clock safety and security of all its premises, he added

"Adopting the latest technology with respect to the security of infrastructure and other assets, defense PSU GRSE has commenced an artificial intelligence-enabled high-end CCTV network across its five units in Kolkata at a cost of ₹12.95 crore," the official of the leading warship builder said.

The AI-enabled system will also prove to be a valuable tool during any investigation, detecting unauthorised intrusion or trespassing, he said.

The security system was set into operation at the Main Control room, the GRSE main unit on Monday in the presence of Rear Admiral (retd) V K Saxena, the Chairman and Managing Director of the warship builder.

"This flexible and intelligent security of GRSE's infrastructure is the need of the hour for a defense PSU and the shipyard has deployed the CCTV network to boost operational safety and productivity," the official said.

The security system includes tracking unidentified goods and materials, automatic alarm in case of an unusual gathering of personnel, tracking alarm of camera tampering, automatic alarm for trespassing/ intrusion, and tracking of personnel/ vehicles of dubious nature, he said.