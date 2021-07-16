Kolkata Metro to resume ops today; Covid curbs to continue till July 30

Kolkata Metro will resume its operations from Friday even as the West Bengal government has extended Covid-19 curbs till July 30.

“Metro railway service shall operate five days a week with 50% seating capacity and shall remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays,” stated an order issued by the state’s chief secretary on Wednesday.

Kolkata Metro officials said while 192 trains will run on its north-south route between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar, 48 services will operate on the east-west corridor from July 16 for the public. The service was to begin at 8am and end at 8pm.

“Metro Smart Cards which expired on or between May 15 and July 15 will be treated as valid till August 16,” said an official. The local train services, however, will remain suspended till July 30.

According to the latest order, shops and markets have now been given the nod to remain open throughout the day. Shops inside shopping malls may also remain open but with 50% capacity of both workforce and visitors. Banks have been allowed to remain open from 10am to 3pm instead of 2pm.

Meanwhile, though the administration has allowed buses to ply from July 1, more than 95% of the private buses remained off the roads. Bus associations have also demanded a hike in bus fares to cope with the losses because of hike in fuel prices.