Jadavpur University fresher death: 2 more students arrested by Kolkata police

The Kolkata police arrested two more students of Jadavpur University (JU) on Sunday morning for their suspected involvement in the mysterious death of a first-year student at the boys’ hostel on the night of August 9, officials said. The fresher student’s death has triggered protests across the state with citizens demanding strong measures against torture of students on campus in the name of ragging (Twitter Photo)

The two arrested suspects have been identified as Dipsekhar Dutta and Manotosh Ghosh, both second-year undergraduate students. Dutta is a student of economics while Ghosh studies sociology. They were arrested after night-long interrogation, police said.

“Three persons have been arrested so far. The probe is being supervised by some of the most senior officers of the Kolkata Police. We are trying to complete the investigation as fast as possible,” Kolkata’s police commissioner Vineet Goyal told the media.

JU officials did not comment on the arrest of two of university students by Kolkata police.

Also Read: Police probe sexual harassment angle in Jadavpur student’s death

A former student of mathematics, Sourav Chowdhury, who passed out in 2022, was arrested on Friday.

Police said that Dutta and Ghosh were summoned for interrogation after they were named by Chowdhury who was remanded in police custody till August 22 by Kolkata’s Alipore court.

“The two students were arrested after discrepancies were found in their statements,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Located in south Kolkata, JU figures among the most prestigious institutions in West Bengal. The fresher student’s death has triggered protests across the state with citizens demanding strong measures against torture of students on campus in the name of ragging.

The Kolkata police are also investigating a sexual harassment angle in the death of an 18-year-old student, who allegedly jumped off the second-floor balcony of his hostel on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been registered based on the complaint by the victim’s parents, who have alleged that their son was a victim of ragging. The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The teen’s death is being probed by the detective department of the Kolkata Police.

“Investigation is going on. We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One person has been arrested. We are interrogating him. A few others are also being questioned,” a senior officer from the detective department of Kolkata police said, adding that a diary has been seized from Room Number 68 of the hostel, where the first-year student lived.

Also Read: Murder case filed in death of Jadavpur varsity student

The undergraduate student, a resident of Nadia district, allegedly jumped off the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital around 4.00am on Thursday.

The victim was not wearing any clothes when the body was found, the police were told by some of the witnesses, according to the police.

The university has set up an internal committee to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also assured the victim’s family of assistance. A high-level committee has been formed to study the issue of ragging and suggest ways to end it.