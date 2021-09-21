Kolkata rain: Several areas under water, highest September rainfall since 2007

Several areas in Kolkata have been partially submerged and transport services severely affected after Kolkata received the highest rainfall in September in nearly 14 years. The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted all districts of south Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall with one or two spells of heavy rainfall and thundershowers, till Tuesday.

Many areas in the Bengal capital such as Ballygunge, Golf Green, Palmer Bazar, Topsia, Ultadanga, Chetla etc received more than 100 millimeters (mm) of rainfall on Sunday leading to flooding. Rainwater inundated the outpatient department (OPD) of gynaecology section as well as the ticket counter on the ground floor of the SSKM Medical College and hospital building on Monday, and nurses were seen wading in ankle deep water to attend to patients. Rainwater also damaged valuable medicines and oxygen cylinders at the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine.

The IMD regional office said Kolkata received 142mm of rain in a span of 24 hours till 8.30am on Monday, and over 100mm during the six-hour span from 1am to 7am. The city received around 174.4 mm of rainfall on September 25 in 2007.

Videos on social media showed severe waterlogging in Kolkata international airport but flight timings remained unaffected. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy was seen wading in knee-deep water in Lake Gardens area while taking stock of the situation. Rain also led to the cancellation of the city’s circular rail for the day, and cancellation or diversion of many long distance trains. Pedestrians were also affected after thoroughfares and subways were inundated.

The IMD said the incessant rainfall was caused by the movement of cyclonic circulation from northwest Bay of Bengal to Gangetic parts of the state, and downpour is expected to continue on Tuesday.