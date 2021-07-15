Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata vaccine scam: CBI searches office of fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb
kolkata news

Kolkata vaccine scam: CBI searches office of fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb

Debanjan Deb, the prime accused in the Kolkata fake Covid-19 vaccine case, and his four arrested associates were taken to the office during the CBI search, reports said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Kolkata vaccine fraud: Debanjan Deb's 'mistake' was inviting actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty to take the anti-Covid jab at one of the free vaccination camps run by him. (Reuters/Representative Illustration)

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday evening conducted a search at the office of Debanjan Deb, the fake IAS officer who was arrested last month for organising dubious vaccination camps against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior official familiar with the development. The CID sleuths searched Deb's office at Kasba area, from where he used to run his operations, for over an hour.

Deb, the prime accused in the fake Covid-19 vaccine case, and his four arrested associates were taken to the office during the search.

"We have seized several documents and other materials from the office which may help us in our investigation," the officer said.

28-year-old Debanjan Deb was arrested on June 23 for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating a dubious vaccination camp in Kasba, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also took a jab.

Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, had said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police.

Eight of Deb's associates have been arrested so far and cases against them range from cheating to attempt to murder.

