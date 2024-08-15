Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.49 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 15, 2024, is 31.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.49 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.03 °C and 31.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.49 °C and 33.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 188.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|31.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|27.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|31.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|34.1 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|33.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 21, 2024
|34.89 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
