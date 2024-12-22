Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 22, 2024, is 22.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 27.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 04:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|22.79
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|25.78
|Scattered clouds
|December 25, 2024
|25.91
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|27.73
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|28.33
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|27.78
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|26.97
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
