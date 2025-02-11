Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 11, 2025, is 27.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.06 °C and 33.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 245.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 27.06 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 29.98 Light rain February 14, 2025 28.73 Light rain February 15, 2025 30.67 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 30.70 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 32.05 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 33.45 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



