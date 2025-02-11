Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 11, 2025, is 27.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.06 °C and 33.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 245.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|27.06
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|29.98
|Light rain
|February 14, 2025
|28.73
|Light rain
|February 15, 2025
|30.67
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|30.70
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|32.05
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|33.45
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.