Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 14, 2025, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.28 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 266.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 15, 2025
|26.35
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|28.45
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|29.88
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|32.59
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|31.49
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|32.15
|Light rain
|February 21, 2025
|30.68
|Moderate rain
