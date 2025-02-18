Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.56 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 18, 2025, is 28.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.56 °C and 33.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 05:34 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.62 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 299.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 28.16 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 30.65 Scattered clouds February 21, 2025 30.63 Light rain February 22, 2025 31.54 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 33.53 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 33.29 Light rain February 25, 2025 33.44 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.