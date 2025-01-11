Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 11, 2025, is 20.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.97 °C and 26.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:09 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.36 °C and 28.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 391.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 20.90 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 24.60 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 25.75 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 28.29 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 27.53 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 26.96 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 28.09 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



