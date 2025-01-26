Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 26, 2025, is 21.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:20 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.17 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 21.05 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 25.53 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 25.27 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 28.46 Few clouds January 31, 2025 29.56 Scattered clouds February 1, 2025 29.83 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 30.52 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



