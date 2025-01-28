Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 28, 2025, is 20.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:21 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 29.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 366.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 20.25 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 25.26 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 27.84 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 30.61 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 30.32 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 33.01 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 32.67 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



