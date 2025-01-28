Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 28, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 28, 2025, is 20.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 28, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 29.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 366.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 29, 202520.25Sky is clear
January 30, 202525.26Broken clouds
January 31, 202527.84Sky is clear
February 1, 202530.61Sky is clear
February 2, 202530.32Sky is clear
February 3, 202533.01Broken clouds
February 4, 202532.67Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.39 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata20.25 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.75 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.3 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.28 °C Broken clouds
Delhi18.01 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

