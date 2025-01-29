Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 29, 2025, is 23.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.92 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|23.35
|Few clouds
|January 31, 2025
|27.70
|Broken clouds
|February 1, 2025
|28.57
|Few clouds
|February 2, 2025
|30.17
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|30.46
|Broken clouds
|February 4, 2025
|32.34
|Scattered clouds
|February 5, 2025
|31.01
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
