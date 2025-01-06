Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 6, 2025, is 20.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:06 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.41 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 20.10 Scattered clouds January 8, 2025 25.30 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.45 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 25.60 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 26.26 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 26.61 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 27.00 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



