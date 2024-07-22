Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 22, 2024, is 30.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 32.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 32.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 66.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|31.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|29.25 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|32.24 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|32.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|35.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|35.44 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
