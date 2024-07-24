Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 24, 2024, is 31.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:04 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.43 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 33.94 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 227.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 25, 2024
|32.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 27, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|34.6 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|35.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|34.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.71 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.61 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.73 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.14 °C
|Light rain
