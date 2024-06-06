Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.98 °C, check weather forecast for June 6, 2024
Jun 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 6, 2024, is 35.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.98 °C and 40.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.48 °C and 42.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.98 °C and 40.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 133.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 7, 2024
|38.4 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 8, 2024
|38.92 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 9, 2024
|40.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 10, 2024
|36.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 11, 2024
|35.83 °C
|Light rain
|June 12, 2024
|36.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 13, 2024
|30.43 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.27 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|38.55 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
