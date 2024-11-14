Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.87 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 15, 2024 29.12 °C Scattered clouds November 16, 2024 28.53 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 29.28 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 29.02 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 29.12 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 28.99 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 29.27 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 14, 2024, is 28.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.87 °C and 31.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 04:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

