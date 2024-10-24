Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.46 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 24, 2024, is 25.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 26.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.49 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 25, 2024
|24.93 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 26, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Very heavy rain
|October 27, 2024
|29.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 28, 2024
|30.87 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|31.56 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|31.8 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
