Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.46 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 24.93 °C Heavy intensity rain October 26, 2024 25.81 °C Very heavy rain October 27, 2024 29.87 °C Moderate rain October 28, 2024 30.87 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 31.22 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 31.56 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 31.8 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 24, 2024, is 25.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 26.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.49 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.