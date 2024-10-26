Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.03 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 26, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.03 °C and 30.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.28 °C and 31.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 27, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Light rain
|October 28, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|31.33 °C
|Light rain
|November 1, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Light rain
|November 2, 2024
|32.72 °C
|Sky is clear
