West Bengal: Roads, trains blockade by Kurmi community leaves thousands stranded

The traffic in Bengal’s Purulia and West Midnapore districts was severely affected since Wednesday after several organisations belonging to the Kurmi community blocked the roads and even trains, demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST), officials from the two districts said. Kurmi tribal community continued blockade of rains and roads in West Bengal’s Purulia (ANI Photo)

The blockades are being held at Khemasuli in West Midnapore and Kustaur in Purulia.

South-Eastern railway officials said more than 120 local and long-distance trains were either cancelled or diverted in the last 48 hours. Several trains bound for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jharkhand were also cancelled in two days, said the official.

Also Read: BJP-led govt in MP forms four caste specific welfare boards

A K Ghosh, Purulia additional superintendent of police (ASP) (head-quarters), said the agitation has caused severe inconvenience for thousands of people in the district. “The administration is holding talks with Kurmi leaders. We hope they lift the blockade soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, tensions erupted at Khemasuli after the agitators ransacked a police vehicle alleging that it had hit a community member, police said.

“The administration is not being able to use force to lift the blockade as a few thousand Kurmi women are also taking part in the agitation,” a police officer from West Midnapore said on condition of anonymity.

The Kurmi community has been raising the demand for their inclusion in the ST list for a long time. It has held several agitations in the last one year for its demand. Road and rail movements were affected in August and September last year as well due to their agitation.

“The movement will continue till our demand is met,” Ajit Mahato, convenor of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj has said. The Kurmi are at present classified as OBCs.