    Local TMC youth wing leader murdered in West Bengal’s Raiganj; 2 arrested

    Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 3:33 PM IST
    By Tanmay Chatterjee
    KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader was murdered at Raiganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district past Wednesday midnight, police said.

    Police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Nabendu Ghosh, vice president of the local TMC youth wing, was found injured on a road near his home around 12:30 am. Police said he was declared dead on arrival at the Raiganj hospital.

    A police officer said two men, identified as Pintu Saha and Subham Pal, were arrested for the murder after scrutiny of CCTV camera footage in the area. They were produced before a Raiganj court on Thursday afternoon and remanded in police custody for a week.

    Nabendu Ghosh’s family told the police that he had been out at an open-air party outside a market near his home. He briefly returned home to greet his family at midnight before realising he had misplaced his phone.

    “He came home to wish us and said he had left his mobile phone, which costs around 1.5 lakh. He went back to get it,” Pranab Kumar Ghosh, the victim’s father, told the local media.

    He was found injured soon after.

    Police said it was not clear why Ghosh was murdered. “The suspects will be questioned after they are brought back from court,” the police officer said

    News/Cities/Kolkata News/Local TMC Youth Wing Leader Murdered In West Bengal’s Raiganj; 2 Arrested
