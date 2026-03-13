Kolkata, The ongoing LPG supply disruption across the country, triggered by the West Asia conflict, has begun affecting hospital kitchens in Kolkata, forcing several state-run and private healthcare institutions to adopt contingency measures to ensure patient meals continue uninterrupted. LPG shortage hits hospital kitchens in Kolkata; menus tweaked

The shortage, linked to global supply disruptions amid the conflict, has led to a spike in demand and disrupted the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in the city.

At the super-speciality Desun Hospital, authorities have introduced temporary menu changes to cope with the limited availability of cooking gas.

Chairman and managing director Sajal Dutta said the hospital's kitchen has had to adapt quickly to maintain food services for patients.

"The ongoing disruption in gas supply has affected several institutions, including hospital kitchens that depend on a steady fuel supply for preparing patient meals. At Desun Hospital, we have temporarily restricted our menu to vegetarian and egg-based meals since non-vegetarian preparations generally require more fuel and longer cooking time."

"We are also exploring alternatives such as industrial induction cooking systems, but these devices are currently out of stock in most places and are being quoted at prices much higher than the usual market rate. Despite these challenges, our F&B department is taking every effort to ensure that patients continue to receive nutritious and balanced meals suited to their medical needs," he added.

Other major hospitals in the city are also feeling the strain.

At state-run SSKM Hospital, the central kitchen, which prepares nearly 6,000 plates of food daily for patients, has reportedly been facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

In some cases, staff have resorted to using domestic LPG cylinders to keep meal preparation running.

A hospital official said the disruption in commercial LPG supply, combined with restrictions on frequent cylinder bookings, has made it difficult to maintain normal kitchen operations.

Some other state-run facilities in the city and districts have begun using induction cooktops and other electric appliances in their canteens to supplement cooking needs, though these solutions are limited by equipment availability and electrical load capacity, officials said.

The Union government has prioritised domestic consumption and essential services such as hospitals and schools amid global energy supply concerns linked to the West Asia conflict.

In West Bengal, the state government has asked LPG suppliers to ensure that essential services, including healthcare institutions, continue to receive adequate supply during the crisis.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.